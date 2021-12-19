Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.06 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

