Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

