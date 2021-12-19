Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get FCF US Quality ETF alerts:

BATS:TTAC opened at $58.44 on Friday. FCF US Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.