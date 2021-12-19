Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

