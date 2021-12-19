Spire Wealth Management Has $36,000 Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

