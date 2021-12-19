Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 178,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

