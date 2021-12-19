Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.47. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,970 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

