Spire Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

