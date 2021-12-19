SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

