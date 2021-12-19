SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

