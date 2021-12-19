SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 851.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

