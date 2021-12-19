SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00.
About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
