SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at $18,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

