S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.