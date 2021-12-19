Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $40.80 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.