Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

