Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IPOD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,615. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $520,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 277.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

