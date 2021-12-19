Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Smoothy has a market cap of $448,580.91 and approximately $453,459.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

