SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.
SMECF traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. SMC has a 1 year low of $531.96 and a 1 year high of $744.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.54 and its 200-day moving average is $624.53.
SMC Company Profile
