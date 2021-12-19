SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

SMECF traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. SMC has a 1 year low of $531.96 and a 1 year high of $744.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.54 and its 200-day moving average is $624.53.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

