SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

