Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 358,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 179,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

