Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 995 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.