Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 498,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

