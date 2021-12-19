Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $541.68

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.68 ($7.16) and traded as low as GBX 22.97 ($0.30). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 46,351 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

