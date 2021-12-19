Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,678,000.

IVW stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

