Signaturefd LLC Sells 275 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

