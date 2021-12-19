Signaturefd LLC Invests $877,000 in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

