Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.56 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

