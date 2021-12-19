Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102,175 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

