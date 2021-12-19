Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,771 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

