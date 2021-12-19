Signata Price Down 20.6% This Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $192,834.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signata has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.