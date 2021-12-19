Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,620 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.