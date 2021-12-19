Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $353.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.77 and a 200 day moving average of $349.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

