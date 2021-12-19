Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

