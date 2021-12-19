Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

