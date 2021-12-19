Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

