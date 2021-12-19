Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $9.56 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. Apple makes up 8.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Apple by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 30,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 75,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

