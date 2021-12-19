Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Increases By 47.5%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NFJ opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 6,207 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.