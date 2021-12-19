Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Grows By 26.4%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

