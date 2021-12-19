Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 23.1%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 20,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

