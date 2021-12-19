Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 23.1%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 20,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

