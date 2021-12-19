Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Expands By 25.5%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,890.0 days.

TISNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get TIS alerts:

Shares of TISNF opened at $31.33 on Friday. TIS has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.