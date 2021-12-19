Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 33.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.9 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

