Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declines By 31.9%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 833,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

