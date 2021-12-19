Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Drops By 33.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 818,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

