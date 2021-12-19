Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Drops By 30.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SZGPY stock remained flat at $$3.14 during midday trading on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

SZGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

