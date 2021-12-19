Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declines By 20.3%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $431.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 145.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 84.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

