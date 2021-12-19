Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declines By 22.2%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPOF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.02. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

