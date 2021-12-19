Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Rises By 23.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $16.63 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
