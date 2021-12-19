Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Rises By 23.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $16.63 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

