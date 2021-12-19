Short Interest in NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Rises By 32.4%

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 2,561,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DRNK opened at $0.00 on Friday. NOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

