Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Drops By 22.6%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NCSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.86. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.69.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

