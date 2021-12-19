Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Decreases By 25.4%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,326,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 11,157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.7 days.

MYBUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.